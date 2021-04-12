PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.71

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 2762892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.