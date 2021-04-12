Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.16 ($106.07).

Puma stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 174.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

