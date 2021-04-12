PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $735,720.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $735,720.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 29,871,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.