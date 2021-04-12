Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $23.29 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $23.29 million and $52,817.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00291307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.81 or 1.01346480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.00799378 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

