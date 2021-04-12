Pundi X (NPXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

