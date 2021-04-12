Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRPPF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

