PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.99

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 3198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.