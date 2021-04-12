PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $10.05 on Monday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

