Pyrk Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,965.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $181,821.96 and $10,965.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

