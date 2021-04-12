Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $12.65

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $17,454.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $12.65 or 0.00021110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

