Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Issued By KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.