Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) Issued By Raymond James

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE UFS opened at C$46.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.38. Domtar has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

