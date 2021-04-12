Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FOCS opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 180.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 60,971 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.