Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

METC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

