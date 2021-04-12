Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.09 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

