Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

TSE TXG opened at C$17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.94 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

