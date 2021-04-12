Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

