Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

WFG stock opened at C$101.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$103.63.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.