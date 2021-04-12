Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $473.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

