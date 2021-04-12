Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGC. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

KGC stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

