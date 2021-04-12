Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

NDAQ stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $156.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.