Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.