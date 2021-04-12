Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $32.26 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

