Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Reduced by Analyst

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CFX opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$585.80 million and a P/E ratio of -26.18. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.