Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $628.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.