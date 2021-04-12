Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,525.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $728.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,436.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,374.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

