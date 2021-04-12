Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.