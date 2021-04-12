Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

