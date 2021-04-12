Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heartland Express in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

