Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Boosted by Analyst

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$32.08 on Monday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$32.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

