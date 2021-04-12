Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $129.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

