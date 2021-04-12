Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

