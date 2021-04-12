Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 803,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.