Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

