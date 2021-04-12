Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

BA stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

