Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

VOYA opened at $66.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,908,000.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

