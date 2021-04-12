Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

