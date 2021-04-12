Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.