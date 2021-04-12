Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Issued By Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.35 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.06.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.98 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.