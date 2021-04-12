Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

