Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.