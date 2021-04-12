Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $866.21 million, a P/E ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

