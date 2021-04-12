Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

