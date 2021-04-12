Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.