Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

GHL stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

