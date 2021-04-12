Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. LPL Financial has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $147.69. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.