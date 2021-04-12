Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Shares of TS opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.