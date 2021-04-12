Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

