Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

