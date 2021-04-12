Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royalty Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

